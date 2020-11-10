Left Menu
BJP wins Dubbaka Assembly bypoll in Telangana

BJP has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:54 IST
BJP workers celebrating victory in Dubbaka Assembly bypolls. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP has won in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election, informed Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday. BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.

BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS secured 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes.The vote share of BJP in the by-election was 38.21 per cent as opposed to TRS' 38.08 per cent. BJP has managed to secure the second assembly seat in Telangana after winning in Dubbak. (ANI)

