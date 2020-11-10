Congress candidate Indu Raj wins Baroda assembly bypoll in Haryana
Indian National Congress won the Baroda Assembly by-election in Haryana, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:46 IST
Indian National Congress won the Baroda Assembly by-election in Haryana, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday. Congress candidate Indu Raj defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogeshwar Dutt, who came close second, with 10576 votes. A total of 15 candidates were in the race.
Congress received a total of 49.3 per cent votes, while BJP trailed behind and captured 40.7 per cent vote share. By-polls were held on one Assembly constituency in the state on November 7. Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. It is carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic. (ANI)
