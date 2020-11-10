Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 2 seats, Independent 1

BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh won the Wangoi seat and Wangjing Tentha seats respectively, they said. Oinam Lukho Singh defeated his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 257 votes while Paonam Brojen Singh trounced his nearest Congress rival Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1,560 votes.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:18 IST
Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 2 seats, Independent 1

BJP candidates won two seats while an Independent candidate bagged one in the by-election to four Manipur Assembly constituencies, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, officials said. BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh won the Wangoi seat and Wangjing Tentha seats respectively, they said.

Oinam Lukho Singh defeated his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 257 votes while Paonam Brojen Singh trounced his nearest Congress rival Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1,560 votes. Independent candidate Y Antas Khan, won the Lilong seat by defeating his nearest Independent rival Mohd Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes.

BJP candidate Ngamthang Haokip was ahead of his Congress rival Lamtinthang Haokip by 7,661 votes in the Saitu seat. The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The BJP contested in three seats and supported an Independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies. In Singhat assembly constituency, BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was declared elected unopposed and he has already been sworn in as MLA recently.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UN rights chief Bachelet condemns Tanzania election violence

In a statement, the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that she had been disturbed by reports of continued intimidation and harassment against leaders and members of the opposition.She also called for the immediate release of those det...

IPL FINAL: Delhi Capitals win toss, to bat against MI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Indian Premier League IPL here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals are fielding an unchanged side while MI replaced Rahul Chahar with off-spinner Jayant Yadav....

Samajwadi Party's Lucky Yadav wins Malhani seat defeating Dhananjaya Singh (Independent) by 4,632 votes. SP retains seat.

Samajwadi Partys Lucky Yadav wins Malhani seat defeating Dhananjaya Singh Independent by 4,632 votes. SP retains seat....

2.7 crore of over 4 crore votes polled in Bihar polls counted till 5.30 pm : EC

At least 2.7 crore EVM votes out of the over 4 crore votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections have been counted till 5.30 pm, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha said by tonight most of the results ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020