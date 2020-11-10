Left Menu
With 9 seats already in kitty, BJP gets simple majority in MP

With the BJP winning nine out of the 28 assembly seats in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh so far on Tuesday, the ruling party has already attained a simple majority in the 230-member house. By-elections were held on 28 constituencies - 25 of which fell vacant due to resignations by sitting Congress MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year.

With the BJP winning nine out of the 28 assembly seats in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh so far on Tuesday, the ruling party has already attained a simple majority in the 230-member house. The BJP is leading in 10 other seats. Voting for bypolls on assembly 28 seats was held on November 3 and counting of ballots was taken up on Tuesday.

The BJP's current strengthin the MP assembly is 107 and nine more seats take it to the simple majority mark of 116. The effective strength of the 230-member house is 229. According to Election Commission data, the BJP has so far won nine seats - Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Anuppur, Sanchi, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar and Suwasara.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress has so far won one seat Biaora - and was leading in eight others. By-elections were held on 28 constituencies - 25 of which fell vacant due to resignations by sitting Congress MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year. The remaining three seats were unrepresented due to death of sitting MLAs.

