Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia thanks people of MP for clear mandate in favour of BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Madhya Pradesh for giving a clear mandate in favour of his party and said the verdict of the bypolls proved that Congress leader Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were traitors.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:55 IST
Scindia thanks people of MP for clear mandate in favour of BJP
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Madhya Pradesh for giving a clear mandate in favour of his party and said the verdict of the bypolls proved that Congress leader Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were traitors. "I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am thankful to the people of the State for giving a clear mandate in favour of the party. Results have proven that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are traitors," Scindia told ANI.

He further said that the Congress party's situation would get worse if they kept questioning the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVM). "It has become a habit of Congress to deny the people's mandate by questioning the credibility of EVMs. If they keep doing so, they'll remain in the same place where they are now, or maybe worse," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated with crackers and sweets as the latest trends showed BJP candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar leading by more than 22,000 votes in state assembly by-polls for the Gwalior seat. The BJP's vote share as of 8:10 pm was at 49.6 per cent, while the Congress stood at 40.4 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Iyer claims 2nd spot in list of highest scores by captains in final

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captains knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League IPL final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a ...

Mediation needed to resolve gender discrimination and sexual exploitation in sports: Justuce Sikri

There have been several cases of gender discrimination and sexual exploitation in sports, which needed to be resolved immediately and mediation was needed for it, former Supreme Court Judge A K Sikri said on Tuesday. The judge, who said tha...

IWF announces composition of Disciplinary and Ethics Commission

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF on Tuesday announced the independent and highly-qualified members of its Disciplinary and Ethics Commission. The IWF said it marks the latest significant step in the federations ongoing process...

EIB welcomes Western Balkans' commitments to support Economic and Investment Plan

As announced at the Berlin Process Western Balkans Summit held on 10 November, the European Investment Bank EIB welcomes the commitments made by the leaders of the Western Balkan countries to support the implementation of the European Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020