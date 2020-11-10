Scindia thanks people of MP for clear mandate in favour of BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Madhya Pradesh for giving a clear mandate in favour of his party and said the verdict of the bypolls proved that Congress leader Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were traitors.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:55 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Madhya Pradesh for giving a clear mandate in favour of his party and said the verdict of the bypolls proved that Congress leader Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were traitors. "I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am thankful to the people of the State for giving a clear mandate in favour of the party. Results have proven that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are traitors," Scindia told ANI.
He further said that the Congress party's situation would get worse if they kept questioning the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVM). "It has become a habit of Congress to deny the people's mandate by questioning the credibility of EVMs. If they keep doing so, they'll remain in the same place where they are now, or maybe worse," he added.
Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated with crackers and sweets as the latest trends showed BJP candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar leading by more than 22,000 votes in state assembly by-polls for the Gwalior seat. The BJP's vote share as of 8:10 pm was at 49.6 per cent, while the Congress stood at 40.4 per cent. (ANI)
