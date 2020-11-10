AIMIM wins three seats, leading in two others in Bihar assembly polls

Celebrations started outside All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Hyderabad on Tuesday after his party won three seats in Bihar Assembly polls and maintained a lead in two others, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. Owaisi thanked voters of Bihar for 'honouring' the party with 'so many votes', and said his party will try to fulfill the promises they made.

"It's a great moment for us as people of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of effort into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us," said Owaisi. On being asked if his party will join hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a government in Bihar, AIMIM chief said that the decision regarding that will be taken only after final results of the election are declared.

"Our fight is for the development of Seemanchal (Bihar) which is one of the most backward areas of India. We will take a decision on the matter after final results are declared," he said. AIMIM has won on Jokihat, Baisi, and Kochadhaman seats in the state, and is leading in Amour and Bahadurganj constituencies. (ANI)