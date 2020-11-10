Left Menu
Bihar officials not issuing winner's certificates to RJD candidates: MP

He said that RJD-headed Grand Alliance is going to form the government in the state and he is 200 per cent sure of that. "There are 30 assembly constituencies where officials are either delaying or not issuing certificates (to RJD candidates).

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:42 IST
As the NDA and the Grand Alliance are locked in a neck and neck fight for Bihar, RJD MP Manoj Jha alleged that officials are either not issuing winner's certificates to party nominees or delaying it in at least 30 assembly constituencies. He said that RJD-headed Grand Alliance is going to form the government in the state and he is 200 per cent sure of that.

"There are 30 assembly constituencies where officials are either delaying or not issuing certificates (to RJD candidates). They are resorting to dilatory tactics. I request the officials to work in an impartial manner as we are going to win," the RJD leader said. Those 30 seats included Parbatta, Parihar, Barbigha, Madhuban, Triveniganj, Maharajganj, Sarairanjan, Katihar, Kurhani, Bochaha and Khagaria, he claimed.

"We are certainly going to form the government. We are 200 per cent confident of it. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and officials must keep this in mind," the RJD MP told reporters. Asked whether he is threatening the officials, he said, "I am just making a request to them to remain impartial." Earlier in a tweet, RJD asked its candidates and counting agents to remain in counting centres till the completion of counting of votes.

The party has won 54 seats and is leading in 23 till 10.30 pm, according to the Election Commission website. Another RJD leader Manoj Jha also alleged that the government in the state is putting pressure on officials to get the poll outcome in favour of NDA candidates.

"We are going to write to the Election Commission. They (the government) are putting pressure on DMs in seats where the margin is low," he said.

