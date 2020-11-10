Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security officials, who arrested Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, suspended for acting "overzealously"

“Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned officers decided to act, rather overzealously," the ISPR said. The report said the officers should have acted prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation where there was misunderstanding between the two state institutions -- the police and the Army.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:42 IST
Security officials, who arrested Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, suspended for acting "overzealously"

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday said the security officials who arrested deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, from a hotel room in Karachi last month have been suspended for acting "overzealously." Safdar was arrested on October 18 for raising slogans and violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 Opposition parties, had decried the detention, saying the government was trying to scuttle the much-publicised anti-government protest planned later that month.

Though Safdar was released on bail on the same day, the Pakistan People's Party demanded to know who had given the arrest orders. Subsequent reports stated Sindh Police Chief Mushtaq Mahar was forcibly taken from his residence by Paramilitary Rangers and was pressured to register a case and order the arrest of Safdar.

The Rangers were widely criticised for 'the arbitrary actions', forcing Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa to institute a probe. The Army's media division, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday said the court of inquiry has been completed and the officers involved in the act of arresting Safdar have been suspended.

"The court of inquiry has established that on the night of October 18 and 19, officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI sector Headquarters, Karachi, were considerably seized with the fall out of the desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid,” the probe report said, adding that the officers were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action. “Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned officers decided to act, rather overzealously," the ISPR said.

The report said the officers should have acted prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation where there was misunderstanding between the two state institutions -- the police and the Army. "Based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, it has been decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ," the ISPR statement said.

Reacting to the ISPR's statement, former premier Sharif said junior officers were being sacrificed to save the “real culprits”. “Inquiry report on Karachi incident is a cover-up scapegoating juniors & shielding the real culprits. Report ‘Rejected’,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PDM spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain termed the development "a victory of the democratic forces". "Now those responsible should be brought to justice. PDM will hold further consultations regarding this," he said.

Similarly, Pakistan People Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was the sacking of paramilitary officials was “good news” and that it would help create trust between various institutions of the country..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple unveils its first microprocessor for Mac computers

Apple on Tuesday introduced its first microprocessor for Mac computers, called the M1, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The change of chips will mark a move away from Intel Corp technology that has ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the countrys highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day...

Myanmar reports 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 10 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 1,266 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the countrys tally to 63,241, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. A total of 24 more COVID-19 death...

IPL 13: Wanted to break the jinx of winning IPL title every two years, says Bumrah

After winning the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the side wanted to break the jinx of winning the title every two years. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and ei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020