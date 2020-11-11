McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition
We're going to get through this period and we'll swear in the winner on January 20th, 2021, just like we have every four years since 1793."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 01:12 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in courts.
"I don't think we're going to have an interrupted transition to whoever is the next administration," the Republican McConnell told reporters. "I think we ought to quit all the hand-wringing and not act like this is extraordinary. We're going to get through this period and we'll swear in the winner on January 20th, 2021, just like we have every four years since 1793."
