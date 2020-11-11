Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo voices confidence U.S. vote count will lead to 'second Trump administration'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 02:59 IST
Pompeo voices confidence U.S. vote count will lead to 'second Trump administration'
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. He spoke as world leaders, including Washington's close allies Britain and France, already have congratulated President-elect Biden. Trump, a Republican, has so far refused to concede and made baseless claims that fraud was marring the results.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. He later sought to assure the world that America's post-election transition would be successful. "We're going to count all the votes ... The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is ... successful today and successful when the president who's in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful."

Biden, due to take office on Jan. 20, 2021, risks a delayed transition as Trump has vowed to push ahead with longshot legal challenges to his election loss. Republican U.S. lawmakers have defended his right to do so. When asked about Pompeo's comments, Biden smiled. He also said nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government.

Asked if Trump's refusal to concede hampers State Department efforts to promote free and fair elections abroad, Pompeo, a close ally and appointee of Trump's, declined to address the specific question but said: "This department cares deeply to make sure that elections around the world are safe and secure and free and fair." The leading Republican in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has carefully backed Trump, saying that he was "100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities," without citing any evidence.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee who heads the Justice Department, on Monday told federal prosecutors to "pursue substantial allegations" of irregularities of voting and the counting of ballots. Richard Boucher, a retired diplomat who was the longest-serving State Department spokesman, said Pompeo's comment about a second Trump administration could be passed off as a joke but also served to protect him from White House criticism.

Democrat Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the State Department should begin preparing for Biden's transition now. "Secretary Pompeo shouldn't play along with baseless and dangerous attacks on the legitimacy of last week's election," he said. In his first official travel after the Nov. 3 election, Pompeo is due to travel to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia between Nov. 13-23. The leaders of some of those countries have already congratulated Biden.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-No Green Jacket guarantee acknowledges McIlroy

If Rory McIlroy is fairly confident of one day winning the Masters and completing the career grand slam, he has also been around the block often enough to know that nothing is guaranteed in golf or much else for that matter.McIlroy is all t...

Europe charges Amazon with using dominance and data to squeeze rivals

The European Union charged Amazon with damaging retail competition, alleging on Tuesday that the U.S. company uses its size, power and data to gain an unfair advantage over smaller merchants that sell on its online platform. The move by com...

NFL-League approves plan for 16-team playoff field if COVID-19 forces cancellations

NFL owners approved a proposal on Tuesday to expand the playoff field from 14 teams to 16 if clubs are unable to complete the same number of regular-season games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal, which was approved unanimo...

POLL-Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump's refusal to concede

Nearly 80 of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election after most media organizations called the race for the Democrat based on his leads in critical battleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020