Goa BJP leaders express happiness over NDA's Bihar performance

With the ruling NDA set to retain power in Bihar, BJP leaders in Goa, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India President @jpnadda ji for the great victory of NDA in Bihar polls," Sawant tweeted. State party chief Sadanand Tanvade tweeted, "The people of Bihar have chosen their Government.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:03 IST
With the ruling NDA set to retain power in Bihar, BJP leaders in Goa, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter, Sawant said the NDA registered a "great victory" in Bihar.

"The people of Bihar have reposed their trust and faith in the strong and decisive leadership of Modi ji. The hardwork and dedication of BJP Karyakartas has borne fruit. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India President @jpnadda ji for the great victory of NDA in Bihar polls," Sawant tweeted.

State party chief Sadanand Tanvade tweeted, "The people of Bihar have chosen their Government. Congratulations to @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda Ji, @sanjayjaiswalMP Ji and Team @BJP4India for the historic achievement. Let us all work together to overcome today's challenges in #Bihar. Good wishes from @BJP4Goa." As per the EC's website update as on 1.45 am on Wednesday, the results were declared for 234 seats and nine more were yet to be called. As per the trends and results, the NDA appeared set to remain in power despite a spirited performance by the RJD-led grand opposition alliance..

