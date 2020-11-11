Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea appealed for Biden's 'summit-level' interests in N.Korea talks

Kang Kyung-wha met a number of Biden allies in Washington, including Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Chris Murphy and John Allen, chief of the Brookings Institution think tank, after arriving there for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Kang said she conveyed the South Korean government's commitment to advance the alliance and work together on North Korea issues, while hearing about Biden's views on foreign policy issues during the meetings.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:59 IST
S.Korea appealed for Biden's 'summit-level' interests in N.Korea talks

South Korea's foreign minister said on Tuesday she had raised the need for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's administration to pay "summit-level" attention to reopen denuclearisation talks with North Korea during meetings in the United States this week. Kang Kyung-wha met a number of Biden allies in Washington, including Democratic Senators Chris Coons and Chris Murphy and John Allen, chief of the Brookings Institution think tank, after arriving there for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Kang said she conveyed the South Korean government's commitment to advance the alliance and work together on North Korea issues, while hearing about Biden's views on foreign policy issues during the meetings. "I highlighted the need to reinforce diplomatic efforts to achieve the goal of completely denuclearising the Korean peninsula given the urgency of the North Korean nuclear issue," she told reporters.

"I put a particular emphasis on the importance of a swift restart of U.S.-North Korea dialogue ... as an issue that requires a priority, summit-level interests." The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said separately on Wednesday it was arranging a phone call between Moon and Biden for Thursday.

Kang said she was looking forward to having early formal discussions after Biden is sworn in, building on past experiences working with Democratic administrations. Kang also met incumbent White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. They discussed bilateral, regional and global issues including the election for chief of the World Trade Organisation and agreed to maintain close cooperation until the new administration comes in, she said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...

Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey join hands for 'The Water Dancer' adaptation

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for the adaptation of author Ta-Nehisi Coates novel The Water Dancer. The project, which hails from MGM, will be produced by Winfreys Harpo Films and Pitts Plan B&#160;al...

Philippines extends termination proceedings of U.S. troop deal

The Philippines has suspended for the second time its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement VFA with the United States, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delaying the cancell...

Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Shaji was interrogated by the central agency officials at its sub-zonal office in Kallai for n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020