Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on winning state polls
The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning the state assembly elections.PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:55 IST
The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning the state assembly elections. In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal (United) chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader prayed for Kumar to be successful in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bihar.
“I deeply appreciate your friendship, as well as the hospitality you have shown me during my visits to Bihar, especially to Bodh Gaya, which have been quite regular in recent years,” he said. The Dalai Lama further said, “I would also like to thank you for your support and encouragement of my efforts to promote a revival of interest in ancient Indian thought so vividly expressed in the historic Nalanda Tradition, which is like the sun shining in the East." "As you know, India's longstanding philosophy of karuna and the conduct that flows from it, ahimsa, sets an example to the rest of the world," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nalanda Tradition
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- Indian
- the Janata Dal (United
- Bodh Gaya
- Tibetan
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav poses 11 questions to PM Modi ahead of his Bihar visit
Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt, says people with Mahagatbandhan
CM Nitish Kumar won't speak on real issues like inflation, corruption: Tejashwi Yadav
NGO moves SC against electoral bonds scheme ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Tejashwi Yadav poses 11 questions to PM Modi ahead of his Bihar visit