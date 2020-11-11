Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patients to get time to vote in local body polls in Kerala

Kerala government has decided to bring in an amendment to allow COVID-19 positive patients and those advised quarantine after the deadline to apply for postal ballots to cast their vote in last hour of polling during the upcoming local body polls.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:10 IST
COVID-19 patients to get time to vote in local body polls in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala government has decided to bring in an amendment to allow COVID-19 positive patients and those advised quarantine after the deadline to apply for postal ballots to cast their vote in last hour of polling during the upcoming local body polls. Under the current law, polling is from 7 am to 6 pm. The amendment proposes to set aside the last hour of polling (5 to 6 pm) for those COVID-19 infected and those who have been barred from voting as they are in quarantine.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet that met here on Wednesday. The cabinet decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that relevant sections of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act be amended to facilitate voting for the COVID-19 patients. Under the current system, those who have tested COVID-19 and those who are in the quarantine have the opportunity to vote by post. However, those in this category must submit their application to the Returning Officer three days before the postal vote or within the time limit prescribed by the State Election Commission. In addition, the voter list marked with the postal vote must be stamped two days before polling day. Those who become ill on election day or two days before and those who have been barred from contact will not be able to vote because of this. The cabinet decided to propose the amendment to allow all people to exercise their franchise.

The Cabinet also entrusted the Health Department to prepare a guideline and provide it to the Local Self Government Department regarding the special facilities to be provided at polling stations for those affected by Covid-19 and those who are in quarantine. In the context of Covid-19, the Department of Health has also been asked to prepare guidelines for providing special protection to polling officials and agents.

Earlier, the Election Commission has proposed proxy votes for those who test positive after the deadline to apply for postal votes ends. But in the all party meeting convened by the Election Commission, all major parties had opposed to proxy voting. According to Department of Information and Public Relations of Kerala government, 7,007 new active cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state on Wednesday as 64,192 samples were tested during the last 24 hours (test positivity rate 10.91 per cent).

Of the cases detected, 6,152 were caused by local transmission and the contact source of infection was not traceable in 717 cases. There were 52 medical staffers among those infected. At the same time, 7,252 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 29 recent deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the related death toll in the State to 1,771, stated the government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Extreme low temperature required to store Pfizer's COVID vaccine big challenge for India'

The extreme low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius required for storing a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer poses a big challenge for its delivery in a developing nation like India, especially in its smaller towns and rura...

COVID-19 claims one more life in Noida, death toll now 71

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday which pushed its death toll to 71, while the districts infection tally surged to 19,614 with 80 new cases, official data showed. Active cases came ...

Firecrackers banned to save lives: Gehlot

Urging people not to burst firecrackers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said their sale and use has been prohibited to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Firecrackers have been banned not in view of religion or fe...

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 PAT up six-fold to Rs 70 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020