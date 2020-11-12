Left Menu
Development News Edition

US’ Georgia announces hand recount of votes

The US state of Georgia on Wednesday announced a hand recount of votes as President-elect Joe Biden has a narrow lead of over 14,000 over President Donald Trump. As of Wednesday, President-elect Biden had 279 of the 538 electoral college votes, with 270 being the halfway mark. Biden has enough electoral votes to be the president even without Georgia, The New York Times reported.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:33 IST
US’ Georgia announces hand recount of votes

The US state of Georgia on Wednesday announced a hand recount of votes as President-elect Joe Biden has a narrow lead of over 14,000 over President Donald Trump. With the margin being so close, there is a need to recount, Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said. He is from the Republican Party.

The hand recount of votes, however, will be only for the presidential election, he said. Georgia has 16 electoral college votes. Trump has alleged there has been massive voter fraud and electoral malpractice.

State officials, according to The New York Times, have said that there has been no such evidence so far. As of Wednesday, President-elect Biden had 279 of the 538 electoral college votes, with 270 being the halfway mark.

Biden has enough electoral votes to be the president even without Georgia, The New York Times reported. Along with Georgia, Trump has filed lawsuits in the state of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and sought recounting of votes in Wisconsin.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full by-hand recount in each county,” Raffensperger told reporters at a news conference in Atlanta. Such a decision has been made because of the “national significance” of the outcome of the election results in the state, he said.

“It will be a heavy lift. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once. We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count,” he said, adding that observers from both the political parties would be present during the hand recount..

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains with technology stocks back in favor

The Nasdaq led Wall Streets advance on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic r...

Belize votes for new PM with economy hamstrung by pandemic

Belize voted on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country grapples with an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. Ba...

Journalists covering conflict, essential workers for a ‘durable peace’ says Guterres

Antnio Guterres said in the statement issued by his Spokesperson that he remains deeply concerned, and condemned attacks against journalists and media workers in general, calling for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for suc...

Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, U.N. envoy says

Political talks in Tunis on Libyas future have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, paving the way towards elections within 18 months.The participants reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020