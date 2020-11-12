Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots

Winning Georgia would only add to Biden's margin of victory. Republican President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and has said - without citing evidence - that the voting was marred by fraud.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 12-11-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 00:34 IST
Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Georgia will re-count all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election by hand, the state's top election official said on Wednesday, a mammoth task that must be completed by Nov. 20. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed by winning Pennsylvania on Saturday after four tense days of counting, delayed by a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winning Georgia would only add to Biden's margin of victory.

Republican President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and has said - without citing evidence - that the voting was marred by fraud. The vote count in Georgia showed Biden ahead of Trump by just 14,101 votes out of some 5 million across the state, and with the margin so small, a recount is needed, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference.

"You actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close," Raffensperger said. "We want to start this before the week is up." "People will be working lots of overtime over the next coming weeks," he said.

A study by the non-partisan group Fair Vote found that out of 31 statewide recounts between 2000 and 2019, the outcome changed in only three of them. More often, the winner won by a tiny bit more. On average, they shifted the outcome by 0.024%, Fair Vote found - a much smaller margin than Trump would need. Biden is currently leading Trump in Georgia by 49.5% to 49.2%. Georgia's two U.S. senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans, on Monday called on Raffensperger, who is also a Republican, to resign over his management of the election in Georgia. Their statement presented no evidence of fraud, however.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains with technology stocks back in favor

The Nasdaq led Wall Streets advance on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away from economically sensitive sectors as they weighed COVID-19 vaccine progress against a virus surge and likely timing for a economic r...

Belize votes for new PM with economy hamstrung by pandemic

Belize voted on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country grapples with an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. Ba...

Journalists covering conflict, essential workers for a ‘durable peace’ says Guterres

Antnio Guterres said in the statement issued by his Spokesperson that he remains deeply concerned, and condemned attacks against journalists and media workers in general, calling for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for suc...

Libya talks reach breakthrough on election roadmap, U.N. envoy says

Political talks in Tunis on Libyas future have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, paving the way towards elections within 18 months.The participants reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020