Biden names top Democratic official Ron Klain as chief of staff

Biden names top Democratic official Ron Klain as chief of staffReuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 06:36 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff and assistant to the president on Wednesday. Klain is one of Biden's closest confidants and first worked for the Democrat in 1989 when he was a U.S. senator.
Klain has been a fierce critic of Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be a key figure in Biden's response to the health crisis.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Ron Klain
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
New Jersey congressman Van Drew, who ditched Democrats for Trump, battling to keep seat
Jennifer Lawrence says she has been voting against her own rights as a Republican
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Biden votes early in Wilmington
A lesson learned: Democrats plot route to Washington through statehouse races
Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP