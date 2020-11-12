Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Biden reassures U.S. allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia

"President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific," Suga said to reporters, in separate comments made at the Prime Minister's Office. Many world leaders including United Kingdom, France and Germany as well as others have already congratulated Biden for his win, while China and Russia have so far held off.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 09:09 IST
WRAPUP 1-Biden reassures U.S. allies in calls with leaders of Japan, S.Korea, Australia

In their first calls with Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia on Thursday reaffirmed plans to form close ties with the president-elect to tackle issues including climate change and regional security. The three key Asian allies - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - join other global leaders in recognizing the Democratic challenger's Nov. 3 victory over incumbent Donald Trump, who has so far refused to concede.

Biden's projected win comes against a backdrop of China's growing military and economic assertiveness in the region, and after years of sometimes tumultuous relations between Asian allies and the United States under Trump over issues including trade, defence and the environment. All sides expressed their determination to strengthen bilateral ties as well as tackle global issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, Biden's office said.

Japan's Suga said he spoke with Biden by telephone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties. "President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific," Suga said to reporters, in separate comments made at the Prime Minister's Office.

Many world leaders including United Kingdom, France and Germany as well as others have already congratulated Biden for his win, while China and Russia have so far held off. SECURITY AND PROSPERITY

Biden on Wednesday named Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment as he builds his administration. Anthony Blinken, a diplomat and longtime confidant of Biden is seen as a likely pick for Secretary of State or National Security Adviser, both key roles for Asian allies. Speaking to South Korea's Moon, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend South Korea, highlighting the Asian ally as a "lynchpin of the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region," Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

"President Moon asked for close cooperation for the forward-looking development of the bilateral alliance, and the denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula," Kang told a briefing. "President-elect Biden said he would closely cooperate to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue." Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to work towards denuclearisation at their unprecedented summit in 2018, but little progress has been made since their second summit and working-level talks collapsed last year.

While Biden has said he would not meet with Kim without preconditions, he has also said he would embrace "principled diplomacy" with North Korea. South Korean officials are also hopeful that Biden will quickly resolve a drawn-out, multi-billion dollar dispute with Washington over the cost of thousands of U.S. troops on the peninsula.

Tackling the global coronavirus pandemic and climate change were key themes in Biden's calls with all three leaders, readouts from Biden's office showed. Australia's Morrison said he spoke with Biden about emission reduction technology, though a target for zero net emissions by 2050 was not discussed.

"I raised with the president-elect the similarity between the president-elect's comments and policies regarding emissions reduction technologies that we needed to achieve that, and we look forward to working on those issues," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. Both Moon and Suga said they agreed to arrange summits with the new president shortly after his inauguration in January.

Biden will also face the challenge of managing unresolved political and economic disputes between South Korea and Japan, which have threatened a military intelligence-sharing arrangement and complicated U.S. efforts to counter China.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

Gillette India Ltd. Announces First Quarter Results

Sales up 12, Profit After Tax PAT up 54 vs year ago for the quarter ended September 30, 2020Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirGillette India Limited GIL announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the...

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched

Indian Navys fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir was launched on Thursday at Mumbais Mazagon Dock. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine through video conferencing.Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarin...

Tokyo Olympics athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival -organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next years Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020