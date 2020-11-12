Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wins Alaska, his electoral college tally goes up to 217

The Republican Party has also retained the Senate seat from Alaska, giving it 50 seats in the 100-member United States Senate. When the election was called in Alaska, Trump had received 56.9 per cent of the total votes counted and President-elect Joe Biden from the Democratic Party with 39.1 per cent.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:35 IST
Trump wins Alaska, his electoral college tally goes up to 217

US President Donald Trump has won the closely-fought presidential election in the state of Alaska, winning three electoral college votes and taking his tally to 217. The Republican Party has also retained the Senate seat from Alaska, giving it 50 seats in the 100-member United States Senate.

When the election was called in Alaska, Trump had received 56.9 per cent of the total votes counted and President-elect Joe Biden from the Democratic Party with 39.1 per cent. With this, Trump’s tally of electoral college votes has increased to 217, as per the count maintained by The New York Times.

Biden has already been declared winner of the November 3 presidential election with 279 of the 538 electoral college votes. Trump has refused to concede and has filed lawsuits in multiple states, challenging election results. The election results in Alaska also gave the Republican Party an edge over the Democrats in the Senate. Republican senator Dan Sullivan won his Senate re-election bid. This gives the Republicans 50 Senate seats, while the Democrats have 48. The two Senate seats are going in for elections on January 5.

“President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!” Ivanka Trump, daughter of Trump and a presidential advisor, said in a tweet..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...

Smooth transition: Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect. Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, sta...

Triumph Motorcycles introduces pre-owned bike vertical in India

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday said it has launched a pre-owned bike vertical in India. Under the Triumph Approved programme, the company will offer pre-owned bikes across its dealerships in the country, th...

Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020 KILLER the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020