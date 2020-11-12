France eyeing further aid to small-medium sized firms amid lockdown - Le Maire

The French government is looking to provide further aid to small and medium-sized businesses hit by the current lockdown in the form of rental payment relief and tax credits, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

"Excess inventories is also a major issue. We must also help on inventories," Le Maire told BFM Business radio, saying small shopkeepers were among those most hurt by the crisis.

Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Thursday regarding the COVID-19 situation in France, almost two weeks into a new national lockdown.