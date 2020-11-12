Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manjhi elected HAM legislature party leader, says won't accept ministerial berth

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday elected the leader of its four-member legislature party. Later, talking to reporters Manjhi advised the newly elected lawmakers of the Congress to join the NDA for the progress of the state. "Nitish Kumar's development plans are not much different from those of the Congress.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:57 IST
Manjhi elected HAM legislature party leader, says won't accept ministerial berth

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday elected the leader of its four-member legislature party. All the four newly elected MLAs met at Manjhi's residence where they elected the former chief minister the leader of the legislature group.

They were all felicitated by pary leaders and workers present there following the party's best-ever peerformance in an assembly election. Manjhi was the lone HAM MLA in the outgoing assembly. Later, talking to reporters Manjhi advised the newly elected lawmakers of the Congress to join the NDA for the progress of the state.

"Nitish Kumar's development plans are not much different from those of the Congress. Moreover, he has kept away from many issues that are not in the interest of the state. So, you can join us in the NDA and contribute to the development of the state," Manjhi said. He was apparently hinting at Kumar distancing himself from contentious issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya and instant triple talaq.

Manjhi had started his political career with the Congress in 1980. He later shifted to the RJD and then to JD (U). He quit the JD(U) after he was forced to step down to pave the way for the return of Nitish Kumar as the chief minister and later formed the Hindustani Awam Morcha. Kumar had stepped down as the chief minister in 2014 after taking moral responsibility for JD(U)'s abysmal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when only two of its candidates won, and installed Manjhi as the CM. When Kumar wanted the chair back, a defiant Manjhi initially refused but gave in to pressure.

Kumar facilitated his return to the NDA just before the assembly elections to counterbalance another Dalit leader Chirag Paswan, who walked out of the ruling alliance in Bihar and went to the hustings alone. Manjhi's party was given seven seats to contest from the JD(U)'s quota of 122, and the party did well winning four.

He HAM leader said he will not become a minister in the new government headed by Nitish Kumar after having been the chief minister..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Dianas fairytale turned sour enters British television series The Crown for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cuba leads race for Latin American coronavirus vaccineAs Latin American nations test experimental coronavirus vaccines from across the globe and economic heavyweights such as Brazil and ...

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...

India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic

India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020