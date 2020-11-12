Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist dead after being knocked down, employers allege conspiracy

A journalist of a local television channel died on Thursday after being knocked down by a vehicle in Assam's Tinsukia district and his employers have alleged that he was killed for exposing corruption and illegal activities in his area.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:55 IST
Journalist dead after being knocked down, employers allege conspiracy

A journalist of a local television channel died on Thursday after being knocked down by a vehicle in Assam's Tinsukia district and his employers have alleged that he was killed for exposing corruption and illegal activities in his area. Parag Bhuyan, the Kakopathar senior correspondent of 'Pratidin Time', was knocked down by a vehicle near his house on NH 15 on Wednesday night, police said.

He died in a Dibrugarh nursing home on Thursday morning where he was referred to by a local medical facility. The vehicle was identified by the CCTV footage and its driver, who had escaped, was arrested along with the handyman after the Assam police alerted its counterpart in Arunachal Pradesh, a police spokesman said.

The police are interrogating the duo and probe into the incident is on. The vehicle is owned by a woman in Arunachal Pradesh and is used by her son for carrying tea leaves, the police added.

The TV channel editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia issued a statement alleging that the initial approach of the police was reason for suspicion. "... We suspect that the journalist was murdered as he has been doing a series of reporting exposing illegalities and corruption around Kakopthar." He had received threats for these reports, Saikia said. "We at the Pratidin Time suspect it as a planned murder and demand a detailed inquiry into the whole incident and give justice to the family of late Bhuyan and Pratidin Time", Saikia added.

The 53-year old journalist was the younger brother of Asom Gana Parishad leader Jagadish Bhuyan and the vice-president of Tinsukia Press Club. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condoled Bhuyan's death and directed the police to book all involved at the earliest.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora also demanded an inquiry into the Bhuyan's death. "We suspect foul play as the journalist was knocked down near his home and the driver of the vehicle fled from the spot"..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Charges of irregularities in counting of votes in Bihar: CEC says ultimate decision lies with people

Against the backdrop of allegations by the opposition of irregularities in the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora on Thursday said while the Election Commission does not react to comme...

Iran says it captured Arab separatist group leader suspected of military parade attack

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 in the Khuzestan province that killed dozens of people, Iranian state TV reported on Thursd...

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.Godwin Obaseki, governor of ...

INSIGHT-Migrant smugglers see boost from U.S. pandemic border policy

These days, Martin Salgados migrant shelter in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado on Mexicos border with the United States feels more like an hourly hotel. His guests, many of them from Central America, often dont even bother to spend the ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020