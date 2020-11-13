Left Menu
Shiv Sena hits back at Amruta Fadnavis over "Shav" remark

On Thursday, Amruta Fadnavis took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over its poor performance in the just held Bihar assembly elections and called it "Shav (corpse) Sena". Hitting back, the Sena, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, told her to realise the importance of alphabets in her own name.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:05 IST
The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, over her critical remarks against the party and said she should realise that every alphabet was important. On Thursday, Amruta Fadnavis took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over its poor performance in the just held Bihar assembly elections and called it "Shav (corpse) Sena".

Hitting back, the Sena, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, told her to realise the importance of alphabets in her own name. "Don't let the alphabet 'A' in your name go into "mruta" state (dead in Marathi). Realise the importance of 'A' in your name Amruta.

"Don't bring bad thoughts in your mind during the auspicious occasion of Diwali," Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe, who is also deputy chairperson in the Legislative Council, said in a statement here. Gorhesaid, "You will not benefit by calling the Shiv Sena names." "What is going on exactly? The Shav Sena did kill its own colleague (Congress) in Bihar. No matter where they are taking Maharashtra, but thanks for putting Bihar at right place," Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, had tweeted.

Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, was the BJP's election in-charge in Bihar, where his party put up a stellar show. The Sena had contested certain assembly seats in Bihar, but failed to open its account and most of its candidates lost their security deposit (getting votes less than EC-mandated threshold).

The Congress, which fought in alliance with the RJD, won only 19 of the 70 seats it contested in Bihar with many observers blaming its poor show for the opposition bloc's electoral loss. The Sena and the Congress are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

