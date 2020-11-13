Lt Governor, CM extend Deepavali greetings

Puducherry, Nov 13 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday extended greetings to the people of Union Territory on the eve of Deepavali. In her greetings, the former IPS officer said," Deepavali signifieslighting of our lives by deeds of good karma. It also marks triumph of good over evil and victory of dharma." She said the festival is being celebrated not only by people of India but also by the Indian diaspora across the world.

She said people should continue to follow the norms of safety during the current COVID-19 situation and celebrate the festival in a safe manner. Narayanasamy wished the people prosperity and happiness on the occasion of the festival.

He highlighted the significance of the festival. Welfare Minister M Kanadasamy, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan,PWD Minister A Namassivayasm and Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan and leaders of various political parties and opposition leader N Rangasamy were among those who greeted the people on the eve of the festival.