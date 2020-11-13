Left Menu
BJP will be empty if MVA decides on it, says NCP's Malik

Malik said some BJP leaders were keen to join the NCP and a "trailer" of the development will "soon be released". He said the state government under Uddhav Thackeray, formed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and his party, will last its complete term.

Updated: 13-11-2020 17:52 IST
The BJP will become "empty" if the Maha Vikas Aghadi decides on it but the latter had no intention to do so, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said on Friday. Malik said some BJP leaders were keen to join the NCP and a "trailer" of the development will "soon be released".

He said the state government under Uddhav Thackeray, formed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and his party, will last its complete term. Taking to Twitter, the state minority affairs minister referred to the claim often made by BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, that the MVA government would collapse on its own due to "internal differences".

Malik, who is also his party's national spokesperson, said the government would complete its term as it is "working unitedly on a common minimum programme". "The ideologies of the three parties are different, but no party has joined the government jettisoning its own ideology," he added.

"If we decide, the BJP will become empty, but we do not want to do so. Some BJP MLAs want to join our party. Its trailer will soon be released," Malik claimed, but did not elaborate. Recently, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, disgruntled with his party since he was made to resign from the Fadnavis government, joined the NCP.

