Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unaware whether Suvendu Adhikari will join BJP: Dilip Ghosh

Amid speculation over the future move of senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said he is unaware whether the state Transport minister will join the saffron party or not.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:19 IST
Unaware whether Suvendu Adhikari will join BJP: Dilip Ghosh

Amid speculation over the future move of senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said he is unaware whether the state Transport minister will join the saffron party or not. In a recent rally at Nandigram held by Adhikari to pay respect to members of Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (Land Eviction Resistance Committee) who were killed in police firing during the anti-farmland acquisition movement in 2007, the Trinamool Congress leader had said that he will announce his next course of action from a political platform.

Adhikari had also taken a dig at party colleagues for visiting Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district after a gap of 13 years before the 2021 state polls. Claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going through an "upheaval", Ghosh said that many of its leaders are leaving the party.

"The party in power is splitting and such a situation at the top level has caused consternation among workers," he said. Amid such a situation, attempts are being made by the TMC to rope in people from other parties, the BJP leader said.

"When the TMC itself is going through tumultuous times, who will join it?" the BJP leader told newspersons here. Asked whether Adhikari, who has been holding rallies at different places for the last several days without the TMC's banner, will join the saffron party, Ghosh said, "people are saying so, but I am not aware whether he will join the BJP or not".

Adhikari did not attend a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this week. Adhikari, who holds the Transport and Environment portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, holds a considerable clout in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and some other parts of south Bengal.

He was the backbone of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram that played a crucial role in Mamata Banerjee romping to power in the state in 2011 defeating the Left Front. The transport minister's father Sisir Adhikari is a member of Parliament from Kanthi, while his brother Dibyendu Adhikari is an MP from neighbouring Tamluk. Another brother Soumendu Adhikari is the chairman of Kanthi Municipality.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Rlys allow teachers to use suburban train services

Teachers as well as non-teaching school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said on Friday. In a joint release, Western and Centra...

4,132 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

As many as 4,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. According to the state health department, 4,543 recoveries and 127 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.The total number of posit...

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally spikes to 7,54,460

Tamil Nadu reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of total positive cases to 7,54,460 here, as per the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday. According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, total disc...

Aditi jumps to T-13, Tvesa and Diksha also make cut in Saudi

Aditi Ashok, three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, shot yet another steady round and led three Indians into the weekend rounds of the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, here on Friday. Aditi carded 2-under 70 to total 1-u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020