Biden to be briefed by national security experts next week - transition official

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts next week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki said on Friday, amid concerns that being out of the loop due to delays to the transition could be a national security risk. Biden's team is pressing ahead with a transition despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the Nov. 3 election, which was called for Biden on Nov. 7.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 23:59 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts next week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki said on Friday, amid concerns that being out of the loop due to delays to the transition could be a national security risk.

Biden's team is pressing ahead with a transition despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the Nov. 3 election, which was called for Biden on Nov. 7. Psaki said the fact that Biden was not yet receiving classified intelligence briefings could be hurting his preparations to govern.

"It's been six days, but with every day that passes on, it becomes more concerning that our national security team and the president-elect and the vice president-elect don't have access to those threat assessments, intelligence briefings, real time information about our engagements around the world. Because, you know, you don't know what you don't know," Psaki said on a call with reporters. Psaki cited the 9/11 commission report that listed a delayed transition after the 2000 election as a reason officials were not well prepared for the terror attacks that hit the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

Psaki also said Biden discussed Cabinet picks with advisers this week and will continue to engage with lawmakers in Congress about a coronavirus stimulus package, including with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

