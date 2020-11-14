Left Menu
Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him President Donald Trump insisted on Friday he would never put the United States into a coronavirus lockdown but said "time will tell" if another administration takes office in January and does so, the closest he has come to acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden could succeed him.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden aide casts doubt on U.S. COVID lockdown as West Coast states advise against travel

A senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday there were no plans for nationwide lockdowns on commerce or social life to curb the surging coronavirus pandemic, even as three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The advisory from California, Oregon and Washington urging the public to indefinitely avoid out-of-state travel unless necessary came as cities and states across the country moved to re-impose restrictions to tame alarming new spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. First openly gay Afro-Latino U.S. congressman: 'Never in my wildest dreams'

Growing up in the Bronx poor, Afro-Latino and gay, Ritchie Torres said he never imagined that he would one day be elected to the United States House of Representatives. But in a few weeks, Torres, 32, a Democrat from New York, will become the first Afro-Latino openly-gay congressman. As Trump refuses to concede defeat, far-right groups plan show of support in Washington

Far-right groups and other backers of U.S. President Donald Trump plan to rally in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for his unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election. Republican Trump has refused to accept that he lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden, now president-elect, adding to tensions. Trump's supporters, including Republican lawmakers, have amplified his claims that the election was stolen from him. Before Biden inauguration, 70,000 more could die from COVID-19 in the U.S.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make controlling the coronavirus a top priority and is likely to push for mask wearing mandates and more fiscal stimulus to keep businesses and workers afloat. But in the two months until inauguration day on Jan. 20, skyrocketing infections could add more than 8 million more cases and 70,000 deaths, representing a potential 80% increase in infections and a 29% rise in deaths, according to Reuters calculations. U.S. states race to buy ultra cold vaccine freezers, fueling supply worries

U.S. states, cities, and hospitals are scrambling to buy ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, ignoring advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold off. The push reveals a lack of infrastructure to support a super cold vaccine campaign, including equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer's vaccine at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F). Biden solidifies U.S. election victory, Trump hints at leaving White House

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday when he won the state of Georgia as President Donald Trump said "time will tell" if another administration takes office soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging that Biden could succeed him. Edison Research, which made the Georgia call, also projected that North Carolina, the only other battleground state with an outstanding vote count, would go to Trump, finalizing the electoral vote tally at 306 for Biden to 232 for Trump. Trump mulls a future outside the White House as 2020 options fade

With his long-shot efforts to hang on for a second term dwindling, U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing with advisers several media ventures and appearances that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid. In the near term, Trump is expected to campaign on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia ahead of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine whether Republicans hang on to control of the chamber, the president's aides said. Trump administration pushes to sell Alaska oil leases pre-Biden inauguration

The Trump Administration will take key steps to finalize a sale of oil drilling leases in the sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska just before Democrat Joseph Biden, who opposes drilling there, becomes president, a government spokeswoman said on Friday. The White House will be sending out a call for nominations in coming days, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Anchorage, Alaska. The call is a request to energy companies on what specific land areas should be offered for sale. Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump insisted on Friday he would never put the United States into a coronavirus lockdown but said "time will tell" if another administration takes office in January and does so, the closest he has come to acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden could succeed him. In his first public remarks since Biden last Saturday was widely projected the winner, Trump said he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections that has pushed daily case counts to record highs. U.S. judge again blocks Wyoming oil drilling over agency climate analysis

A federal court judge on Friday for the second time in two years blocked drilling on more than 300,000 acres in Wyoming because the government failed to adequately consider its impact on climate change. According to court papers, Judge Ralph Contreras of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered that the environmental analyses for 282 oil and gas leases be sent back to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for additional study.

