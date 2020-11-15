Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moldova's pro-Moscow president faces pro-EU rival in election run-off

Moldovan voters will decide on Sunday whether to give pro-Moscow President Igor Dodon four more years in office or hand power to Maia Sandu, a former prime minister who favours closer ties with the European Union. Opinion polls put the rivals neck-and-neck before the election run-off.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 08:30 IST
Moldova's pro-Moscow president faces pro-EU rival in election run-off

Moldovan voters will decide on Sunday whether to give pro-Moscow President Igor Dodon four more years in office or hand power to Maia Sandu, a former prime minister who favours closer ties with the European Union.

Opinion polls put the rivals neck-and-neck before the election run-off. Sandu finished ahead in the first round two weeks ago with a late surge in support from diaspora voters, but failed to secure enough votes for outright victory. The West and Russia vie for influence in the former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, which is one of Europe's poorest nations and has suffered a sharp economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former World Bank economist who takes a tough stance on corruption, Sandu led a short-lived government last year that was felled by a no-confidence vote. Sandu, 48, has said she would secure more financial support from the EU as president. Dodon, 45, has been in power since 2016 and has said he will roll out a settlement next year for the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Transdniestria.

If Sandu wins, she is likely to seek a snap parliamentary election to consolidate power because parliament is controlled by the Socialists, Dodon's former party. Moldova, squeezed between Ukraine and EU-member Romania, has suffered political instability in the past decade.

"A victory in the second round by Maia Sandu would mean a period of tough political confrontation for Moldova," said independent analyst Corneliu Ciurea. The EU forged a deal on closer trade and political ties with Moldova in 2014, but became increasingly critical of its record on reforms.

Sandu has received messages of support from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and former European Council President Donald Tusk. Some of Dodon's supporters denounced such support as an attempt to destabilise Moldova. Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, accused the United States last month of plotting to instigate mass protests against Dodon as punishment for him fostering good relations with Moscow.

(Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER: Why poll watcher complaints don't amount to fraud

President Donald Trumps legal allies have launched a flurry of lawsuits arguing that widespread fraud could have been committed because its poll watchers didnt get proper access to the voting process. Most of those lawsuits have been dismis...

Diwali celebrated in South Africa

A large number of South Africa-based diplomats and elected representatives celebrated Diwali at a function organised by the Indian envoy here. Speaking on the occasion, on Saturday, Mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo said the festival of l...

Moldova's pro-Moscow president faces pro-EU rival in election run-off

Moldovan voters will decide on Sunday whether to give pro-Moscow President Igor Dodon four more years in office or hand power to Maia Sandu, a former prime minister who favours closer ties with the European Union.Opinion polls put the rival...

Soccer-Southgate says Kane can eclipse Rooney scoring record for England

England captain Harry Kane may not be too focussed on individual records, but manager Gareth Southgate has backed the striker to surpass Wayne Rooney as their all-time top scorer. The 27-year-old Kane has scored 32 goals for England since m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020