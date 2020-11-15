Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Peruvians rally against Manuel Merino, interim government stands firm

Earlier, Prime Minister Ántero Flores-Aráoz told reporters that Vizcarra's removal on corruption charges by the opposition-dominated Congress had been legal. "The people are against this government led by Merino." Merino, a member of the center-right Popular Action party who had been the head of Congress, moved quickly to swear in a new cabinet this week after Vizcarra was removed on Monday.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 15-11-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 09:36 IST
Thousands of Peruvians rally against Manuel Merino, interim government stands firm
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets again on Saturday in rallies against President Manuel Merino, while his interim government continued to defend as "constitutional" this week´s abrupt ouster of former president Martin Vizcarra. Protesters jammed many plazas in downtown Lima in the afternoon, with demonstrations beginning peacefully but growing more intense by nightfall.

At least one man was shot dead and three others were injured in the increasingly violent riots, according the Ombudsman's Office in Lima. Early in the day, in the central Plaza San Martín, hundreds of mostly young protesters unveiled a massive Peruvian flag and sang the national anthem. Later, a band of hooded protesters confronted police, throwing rocks and fireworks at them, and security forces fired back with tear gas.

The city echoed with sirens, shouts and chants of protesters demanding Merino´s removal. Earlier, Prime Minister Ántero Flores-Aráoz told reporters that Vizcarra's removal on corruption charges by the opposition-dominated Congress had been legal. He said Merino had no intention of caving to demands from protesters that he resign.

"This was a constitutional change," Flores-Aráoz said. "We ask people for understanding. We don´t want to descend into chaos and anarchy." Earlier this week, some of the largest protests in decades roiled Peru´s capital, with dozens injured in clashes between protesters and security forces. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to tame the unrest, and humans rights groups said their use of force was excessive.

"Given the situation, young people cannot be indifferent, we must demand respect," said Sonia Julca, an economist from the University of Callao. "The people are against this government led by Merino." Merino, a member of the center-right Popular Action party who had been the head of Congress, moved quickly to swear in a new cabinet this week after Vizcarra was removed on Monday. He has called for calm and promised to stick with a plan for presidential elections in April.

Vizcarra, a politically unaffiliated centrist who is popular with Peruvians, oversaw an anti-graft campaign that led to frequent clashes with Congress in a country that has a history of political upheaval and corruption. The former president has yet to be found guilty of the corruption charges brought against him during the impeachment hearing prior to his ouster.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Prestige Group's Q2 sales booking up 9 pc at Rs 1,123 cr despite slowdown in property mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects sales bookings rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,123.3 crore during September quarter on better demand for its residential properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengaluru-based real estate d...

Continued robust demand for diesel trims vindicates company's stand: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is witnessing a robust demand for diesel models in its portfolio which vindicates its stand for continuing with the technology even in the BS-VI emission regime, according to a senior company official. The countrys secon...

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolfs suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme...

Rugby-Pumas shock hands Australia Tri-Nations opportunity - Hodge

Australia will be wary of Argentina in next weeks Tri-Nations test but also aware that the Pumas beating the All Blacks has opened up an opportunity for the Wallabies to get their hands on some silverware, Reece Hodge said on Sunday.The Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020