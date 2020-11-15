Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92

“Saddened to hear the news of demise of Chandrawati ji, first woman MLA, Leader of Opposition, first woman MP and former Lt Governor and senior Congress leader,” Deepender tweeted expressing condolences over her death.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:00 IST
Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92

Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92. The senior Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Rohtak’s PGIMS hospital where she had been admitted since November 5, an aide said.

Chandrawati, who had been a Janta Party leader, became the first-ever woman MP from Haryana in 1977 when she defeated political stalwart Chaudhary Bansi Lal from the Bhiwani constituency. She later joined the Congress and served as the Lt Governor of Puducherry in 1990.

Chandrawati was residing in Charkhi Dadri district and was a native of Dalawas village. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda mourned her death.

In his condolence message, Hooda said, “The death of Chandrawati ji has left a deep void in our public life, both at the national level and in Haryana." “Her integrity, diligence and sense of service were her hallmarks…she served the country in many capacities, including as a legal luminary, MLA, MP and then Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry,” he said. Hooda said he had a close family relationship with Chandrawati, who worked with his father, the late Ranbir Singh Hooda.

Congress Party's general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of the senior Congress leader. “As an able politician, she served the state for a long time, for which she will be remembered forever,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also condoled her demise. “Saddened to hear the news of demise of Chandrawati ji, first woman MLA, Leader of Opposition, first woman MP and former Lt Governor and senior Congress leader,” Deepender tweeted expressing condolences over her death.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South African President greets Hindus on Diwali; thanks for enriching country's culture

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has greeted the countrys Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali and thanked them for enriching the culture of the country. Ramaphosa said that the observance of Diwali in South Africa had deep hist...

UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal -UK negotiator

Britain and the European Union have made some progress in their negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal but might not succeed in getting an agreement, Britains top Brexit negotiator said as he headed into further talks on Sunday.There has...

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020