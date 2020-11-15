Left Menu
J'khand CM greets people on state's 21st Foundation Day, offers tribute to Birsa Munda

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the state's 21st Foundation Day, and urged them to join hands and work for its progress and development. Today, on the occasion of Jharkhand's Foundation Day, I extend my greetings to the people of the state," Soren tweeted.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 16:14 IST
J'khand CM greets people on state's 21st Foundation Day, offers tribute to Birsa Munda

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the state's 21st Foundation Day, and urged them to join hands and work for its progress and development. Soren, along with Governor Draupadi Murmu, paid floral tributes to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the occasion. The chief minister felicitated several police personnel for their service to the state.

The state of Jharkhand, carved out of Bihar, came into being on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. The CM said that statehood was achieved after a long struggle, and Jharkhand, now just 20 year old, is moving forward on the path of development.

"Our goal and resolve is to build a Jharkhand of Dharti Aba's (Birsa Munda) dreams. Today, on the occasion of Jharkhand's Foundation Day, I extend my greetings to the people of the state," Soren tweeted. Leaders cutting across party lines have wished the people of Jharkhand on the occasion.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Munda was a true messiah of the poor and always fought for the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society. Soren's counterparts in Bengal and Odisha also paid tributes to the tribal leader.

"Paying homage to the great freedom fighter & tribal leader 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Jayanti today. He founded a new religion & fought for rights of the tribes.

His life serves as an inspiration till date," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Munda's struggle and sacrifice for the protection of tribal rights and the independence of the country will always be remembered.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a tender age of 25 years..

