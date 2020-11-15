Rajasthan CM compliments people for 'avoiding' crackers
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday complimented people for "avoiding" firecrackers on Diwali. "Happy to note that people in #Rajasthan followed my appeal for avoiding fireworks & celebrated #Diwali happily by lighting diyas with family. My compliments to all for this sincerely & abiding by the health protocols. With self discipline, we will win this battle against #Corona, " Gehlot tweeted. The state government had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in view of possibility of problems to COVID-19 patients due to smoke.
