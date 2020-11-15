Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the U.S. election, but says it was 'rigged'

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time on Sunday that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election but asserted that it was "rigged", reiterating his false claims of widespread voting fraud. Biden defeated Trump by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 19:25 IST
WRAPUP 2-Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the U.S. election, but says it was 'rigged'

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time on Sunday that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election but asserted that it was "rigged", reiterating his false claims of widespread voting fraud.

Biden defeated Trump by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. The Democratic former vice president also won the national popular vote by more than 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points. Trump seemed to acknowledge Biden's victory in a Twitter post in which he listed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning, not referring to Biden by name. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in multiple states, though without success, and legal experts say the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome of the election.

Election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities. Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of trying to delegitimize Biden's victory and undermine public confidence in the American electoral process. Before the election, Trump had refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Trump's refusal to concede did not change the fact that Biden was the president-elect, but it has stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration.

The Trump administration's decision not to recognize Biden as the winner has prevented Biden and his team from gaining access to government office space and to funding normally afforded to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition. The federal agency in charge of providing those resources, the General Services Administration, has yet to recognize Biden's victory.

Biden has spent days huddled with advisers as he weighs Cabinet appointments, fields congratulatory calls from world leaders and maps out the policies he will pursue after being sworn in on Jan. 20. He is expected to continue meeting with advisers in private on Sunday. Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed to secure a majority.

Trump earned the same number of electoral votes in 2016 over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a victory he has called a "landslide" despite the fact that she won the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots. TRUMP SUPPORTERS RALLY

On Saturday, tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo his claims of election fraud. The "Million MAGA March," referring to Trump's campaign slogan of "Make America Great Again," drew a crowd of flag-waving supporters to downtown Washington. "Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!" the president wrote on Twitter, though most crowd estimates were well short of Trump's figure.

Trump's motorcade passed through the crowd on its way to his golf course in Virginia, producing cheers from demonstrators as the president waved from the back seat. The march was largely peaceful, though numerous scuffles broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters that continued after dark. One person was stabbed and taken to a trauma center, the city's fire and emergency medical services department said. The Washington Post reported the stabbing occurred amid a brawl that broke out after 8 p.m.

Dozens of Proud Boys, a far-right group, marched in the streets, some wearing helmets and ballistic vests, while members of the loose far-left movement known as Antifa staged their own counter-demonstrations. The city's police force arrested at least 10 people, including several who were charged with assault.

With his chances of reversing the outcome virtually extinguished, Trump has discussed with advisers potential media ventures that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid, aides said. States are in the process of certifying their election results. The Electoral College meets to vote for the new president on Dec. 14.

Biden's pick for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said this week that a rapid transition is necessary to ensure the government is prepared to roll out a potential coronavirus vaccine early next year. Tackling the raging pandemic will be a paramount priority for Biden. The United States set a new daily record of new cases on Friday for the fourth straight day.

More than 244,000 people in the country have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Tearful Hamilton says he is just getting started

An emotional Lewis Hamilton said he was just getting started as he celebrated a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday.The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, now the most successful driver in the history of th...

COVID: 2 more deaths, 168 more cases in Chandigarh

The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll due to the pandemic in the Union Territory to 248 while 168 more people were tested positive for the infection in the last two days, a medical bulletin said...

Ladakh records 65 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries in a day

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the infection count to 7,356 on Sunday, while 76 patients recovered during the same period, officials said on Sunday. A total of 89 people have died of COVID-1...

Member of IMF team in Argentina tests positive for COVID, meetings to continue virtually

A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next weeks meetings online, the IMF said in a statement on Sunday. The mission arrived in Argentina l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020