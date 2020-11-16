Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies - state TV

Syria's top diplomat and long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, a staunch defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assad's bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade old conflict, has died, state TV reported early on Monday. There were no details on the cause of death, but the 79-year old had for years been in poor health with heart problems.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 08:10 IST
Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies - state TV

Syria's top diplomat and long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, a staunch defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assad's bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade old conflict, has died, state TV reported early on Monday.

There were no details on the cause of death, but the 79-year old had for years been in poor health with heart problems. Moalem was first appointed foreign minister in 2006 and also held the post of deputy prime minister

The veteran diplomat saw his country's tilt further towards Iran and Russia, which have helped shore up Assad's rule and allowed the authoritarian leader to regain most of the territory he once lost to insurgents. Syria erupted into civil war nearly a decade ago after Assad in 2011 began a brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his family’s rule.

Moalem accused Washington and the West of fueling the country's unrest and labelled armed insurgents as "terrorists" in a conflict that has cost tens of hundreds of thousands of deaths and led to the exodus of millions of refugees.

Also Read: Turkey pulling back from second Syrian military post -sources

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension. The Belgian internationals current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German s...

WRAPUP 1-China's factory output beats forecasts as Asia shakes off COVID slump

Chinas factory output rose faster-than-expected in October and retail sales continued to recover albeit at a slower-than-forecast pace, as the worlds second-largest economy emerged from its COVID-19 slump. Industrial output climbed 6.9 in O...

Fidelity Life deploys new PureCloud telephony solution

New Zealands largest locally-owned life insurer, Fidelity Life, has successfully deployed a new PureCloud telephony solution that will ultimately help the company deliver an improved experience for its customers and independent financial ad...

Taiwan talks up trans-Pacific trade pact after exclusion from new deal

Trade-dependent Taiwan has made relatively good progress towards joining the revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but it is awaiting clearer rules on membership, the islands chief trade negotiator said on Monday. While a membe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020