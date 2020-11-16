Patnaik, Pradhan greet journalists on National Press Day

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday greeted journalists on the occasion of National Press Day, and urged everyone to take a pledge to make the fourth pillar of democracy free, fair and independent. Patnaik also said that a vigilant and free press was the key to an informed society and vibrant democracy.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Warm greetings to journalists and media persons on #NationalPressDay. A vigilant and free press is the key to an informed society and vibrant democracy. Let us pledge to make the fourth pillar free, fair and independent to speak the truth." Among others, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik also extended their wishes to scribes. Pradhan said a free press is critical for strengthening democratic roots.

"..Let us continue to stand for free, fair and unbiased journalism to empower our citizens and also for a better society," the minister tweeted. The Congress leader called upon all journalists to "hold high the torch of truth".

"Warm wishes to all my brothers & sisters of the media fraternity on #NationalPressDay. Hold high the torch of freedom and truth, because that is what shall steer the nation through these dark and difficult times," he wrote on the microblogging site. National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to commemorate the establishment of Press Council of India in 1966.