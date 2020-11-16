Raghav Chadha says BJP not allowing Goa Power Minister to hold debate over Delhi electricity model

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Monday said he is ready to have a debate with Goa Power Minister, Nilesh Cabral over the Delhi electricity model compared to the Goa one, but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command is not giving permission to Cabral for the same. "I informed Goa Power Minister that I will be debating with him on the Kejriwal electricity model vs Goa electricity model of BJP and I will reach Goa by 2 pm on November 17. But now he seems to be running away from the debate," said Chadha on Goa Power Minister's challenge for a debate.

"BJP high command is not giving permission to Goa Power Minister Cabral for the debate, which was originally his idea. I now urge BJP high command as well as Mr Cabral to readily accept this challenge and let me know the venue and time of this debate," he added. Earlier today, Chadha tweeted that he has not yet heard from Goa Power Minister about the place and time of the debate.

"AAP leader Raghav Chadha has accepted Goa's Power Minister Nilesh Cabral's challenge for a public debate on electricity bills. Raghav Chadha will be landing in Goa tomorrow for the debate. Will Cabral show up?" AAP tweeted. (ANI)