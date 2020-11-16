Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar CM for seventh time in 20 years

He stepped down in May, 2014, owning moral responsibility for the JD(U)s debacle in Lok Sabha polls, only to return in February, 2015 when a rebellious Manjhi was elbowed out. In November, 2015, the assembly polls were fought and won by the Grand Alliance which then comprised JD(U), Lalu Prasads RJD and Congress with Kumar back as the Chief Minister.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:48 IST
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar CM for seventh time in 20 years

Nitish Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim for the formation of a new government in the state, armed with unanimous support of all legislators of the NDA despite his partys plummeted tally.

The 69-year-old, who has had a continuous run since November, 2005, except for the period in 2014-15 when Jitan Ram Manjhi kept the chair warm for him, is on course to becoming the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, surpassing the record of Shrikrishna Singh who held the top post since before Independence till his death in 1961. Kumar was first sworn in as CM in 2000, for a term that lasted barely a week as he failed to muster a majority and returned as a minister at the Centre in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Five years later, he returned with the JD(U)-BJP alliance winning a majority and upon completion of his tenure returned in 2010 when the coalition won a landslide victory in the assembly polls. He stepped down in May, 2014, owning moral responsibility for the JD(U)s debacle in Lok Sabha polls, only to return in February, 2015 when a rebellious Manjhi was elbowed out.

In November, 2015, the assembly polls were fought and won by the Grand Alliance which then comprised JD(U), Lalu Prasads RJD and Congress with Kumar back as the Chief Minister. He, however, abruptly exited the alliance in July, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with the RJD and resigned as Chief Minister only to return in less than 24 hours armed with the support of the BJP.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BJP will form govt in UP in 2022: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party will once again form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022BJP will be forming government again in 2022. BJP, which won 312 seats in 2017, will get 10&#160;seats more in 2022, Tiwari said w...

Belgian firm Janssen begins major new COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

Belgium-headquartered global pharmaceutical company Janssen began a major new clinical trial of its potential vaccine against COVID-19 in the UK from Monday, which will involve 6,000 volunteers across the country. Recruitment into the Phase...

'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era', says former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed has rated legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the most impactful cricketer of his era. Recalling his encounters with the former Indian cricketer, Aaqib Javed said that Sachin rightfully ruled the game in...

Should not interfere in postings particularly in Armed forces, says SC

The Supreme Court Monday said it should not interfere in postings, particularly in the Armed forces, as somebody has to go and serve in places like Ladakh, certain areas of north-east and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The apex court stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020