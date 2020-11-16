Kumar BJP-nominated CM, tired and politically 'belittled': Prashant Kishor
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday after he took the oath of office for the seventh time, saying he was "nominated" to the post by the BJP and the state should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations and he was expelled from the party.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:22 IST
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday after he took the oath of office for the seventh time, saying he was "nominated" to the post by the BJP and the state should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm
Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations and he was expelled from the party. "Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated chief minister. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance," Kishor said in a tweet
The tweet was his first in nearly four months as he used to be very active on the microblogging website.
