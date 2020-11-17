Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was "a disaster"

The bonds holding the United Kingdom together have been severely strained over the last five years by Brexit and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 14 recent polls have shown a majority of Scots now support independence. In a video call on Friday with northern English lawmakers from his Conservative Party, Johnson said that devolution, introduced by Tony Blair had been the former prime minister's "biggest mistake" and "a disaster", media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:25 IST
UK's Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was "a disaster"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the devolution of powers to Scotland "a disaster", a comment that played into the hands of Scottish nationalists pushing for an independence referendum that opinion polls suggest they could win. The bonds holding the United Kingdom together have been severely strained over the last five years by Brexit and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 14 recent polls have shown a majority of Scots now support independence.

In a video call on Friday with northern English lawmakers from his Conservative Party, Johnson said that devolution, introduced by Tony Blair had been the former prime minister's "biggest mistake" and "a disaster", media reported. He also said he saw no case for giving Scotland's semi-autonomous government and parliament, which are dominated by the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), any further powers in addition to the ones they hold now.

Johnson's office did not deny the comments. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, jumped on them, arguing that the Conservatives' public statements of support for devolution were duplicitous.

"Worth bookmarking these PM comments for the next time Tories (Conservatives) say they're not a threat to the powers of the Scottish Parliament - or, even more incredibly, that they support devolving more powers," she said on Twitter. Independence is the only way to protect and strengthen the Scottish parliament, she added.

In a sign of the nervousness that Johnson's comments caused among Scots who support staying part of the United Kingdom, the Conservative leader in Scotland, Douglas Ross, immediately contradicted the prime minister. "Devolution has not been a disaster," he said on Twitter. "The SNP's non-stop obsession with another referendum - above jobs, schools and everything else - has been a disaster."

SECOND REFERENDUM? Scottish voters rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent in a 2014 referendum, but since then the SNP have become stronger, winning all elections in Scotland by huge margins. They are expected to perform strongly in elections to Scottish parliament in Holyrood in May. Sturgeon is pushing for a second referendum.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, England and Wales voted to leave the European Union but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain. Due to the much greater size of England's population, the overall result was a win for Brexit. This was galling for many Scots, because one of the central arguments put forward in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom in their own 2014 referendum was that it was the only way for Scotland to remain part of the European bloc.

In an attempt to defuse the row caused by Johnson's comments, the housing minister Robert Jenrick said it was not realistic to demand a second referendum. "Any politician who wanted to hold a referendum on a topic like this, at this moment in time, is frankly mad," he said, accusing the SNP of prioritising their cause above the fight against COVID-19 and the economic damage it has caused.

However, polls suggest that Scots have a more favourable view of how Sturgeon and her administration have handled the pandemic than the rest of the country has of how Johnson's government has performed. (Additional reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Kate Holton and James Davey in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mehbooba hits back at Amit Shah over his 'Gupkar Gang' remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his Gupkar Gang remarks, saying such comments were aimed at diverting peoples attention from rising unemploym...

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated inputs from the citizens for his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which is scheduled to be aired on November 29 and urged people to keep sharing their thoughts with him. Every MannKi...

544 beneficiaries affected by Nandoni Dam construction compensated

A total of 544 beneficiaries affected by the construction of Nandoni Dam in the Vhembe District Municipality, Limpopo, have been compensated.The compensation of beneficiaries follows a visit by Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia focuses on freeze-dried vaccine doses as transport fix

Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020