Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal Guv slams police, administration for 'browbeating' BJP MP at last rites of martyred jawan

Firing a fresh salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there was "gross dereliction of duty" on the part of the police and administration in not according proper treatment to a BJP MP when he went to pay tribute to martyred Army jawan Subodh Ghosh in Nadia district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:51 IST
Bengal Guv slams police, administration for 'browbeating' BJP MP at last rites of martyred jawan

Firing a fresh salvo at the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there was "gross dereliction of duty" on the part of the police and administration in not according proper treatment to a BJP MP when he went to pay tribute to martyred Army jawan Subodh Ghosh in Nadia district. Dhankhar also sought a report from the top brass of the state government on what he dubbed was "delinquency in uniform".

"Police 'Political neutrality' @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia," he said in a tweet. The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government since he assumed office in July 2019, also said democracy has been put to shame due to the incident.

"Democracy @MamataOfficial shamed! Ruling party MP a guest and opposition MP so browbeaten on such solemn occasion. Exemplary consequences for this delinquency in uniform @WBPolice must if democracy is to survive. Public servants acting politically would face wrath of law," he said in another tweet.

Dhankhar said he has brought to the notice of the state security advisor the improper treatment meted out to the BJP lawmaker. "Alerted State Security Official @MamataOfficial Surajitkar Purkayastha. 'I have frankly no idea of obligations at your end for want of information from the State, but surely anyone concerned with governance would be shaken at such outrageous transgressions by persons in uniform'.

Ghosh was among those martyred in heavy shelling by Pakistan at the LOC at Baramula in Kashmir on Friday. Sarkar, BJP's Ranaghat MP, had alleged he was not allowed to enter the ground where the fallen soldier's body was kept near his residence in Tehatta before cremation, while TMC's Krishnanagar MP Mohua Moitra was allowed access.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ sees oil cut extension curbing 2021 rise in oil stocks, document shows

OPEC and its allies see oil inventories declining further in 2021 should producers extend supply curbs for three months or more, a confidential document seen by Reuters shows, supporting the case for a tighter policy on crude output next ye...

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

The manga aficionados are excited as they are close to One Piece Chapter 996s release. Their excitements have reached acme as the manga is getting closer to its 1000th chapter. Read further to get the latest updates on it.One Piece Chapter ...

Karnataka to receive moderate rains in coastal, Malnad regions: KSNDMC

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC on Tuesday predicted scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and Malnad region till Wednesday. It has also predicted isolated to scattered light to mo...

6 die after drowning in Bina river waterfall in Madhya Pradesh

Six people lost their lives after drowning in the Bina river at the Rahatgarh waterfall in Sagar district on Tuesday. The bodies of all the persons have been recovered. One child sustained injuries and has been sent to the hospital.All the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020