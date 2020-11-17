Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar seeks 'incisive audit' of all drug-related cases since 2016 in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:06 IST
Dhankhar seeks 'incisive audit' of all drug-related cases since 2016 in Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday claimed that workers of opposition parties in the state are being slapped with false criminal cases including drug-related offences, and called for an "incisive audit" of all cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered since 2016 by the police. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the governor said that implication of innocent people in false criminal cases is too serious a matter to be overlooked and delinquents must be severely dealt with in exemplary manner.

Dhankhar wrote in the letter, which he shared on Twitter, that rule of law and democracy can never approve "state apparatus-inspired implication of innocent citizens in false criminal cases, including heinous ones under the NDPS Act". "I find it expedient that there should be incisive audit of all cases under NDPS Act since 2016 and a sharp focus needs to be bestowed on all such implications henceforth so as to bolster confidence of the people in rule of law," the letter read.

Drawing the CM's attention to "inputs" that political opponents are being implicated in false cases "to reign their political behaviour", Dhankhar said this worrisome scenario poses serious threat to constitutionalism, democratic governance and rule of law and all concerned are duly accountable for acts of omission and commission." The governor, who is now on a month-long tour of north Bengal, urged Banerjee to sensitise the administration so that democracy and rule of law prevail in the state. "A definitive firm indication imparted to police and administration to be 'politically neutral' will go a long way in serving the causes of democracy," Dhankhar said.

It will be a sad day if the people of the state "come to hold the view that free, fair polls shun of violence will be elusive even this time", he said. Dhankhar had earlier this month asked public servants not to work as political functionaries and said that he will ensure that assembly polls are held in a fair and impartial manner in 2021.

The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year. The governor also reminded the chief minister of a letter he had written to her on October 18 in which he had shared his worry and concern at inputs of "intimidatory tactics to browbeat political opponents by implication in all kinds of false heinous cases to serve political ends." PTI AMR NN NN

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan Univ...

5 held for deposit-treble scheme

Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Tuesday for allegedly duping people into investing in a sham finance company by promising to triple their deposits within half year, police said. The five were nabbed from t...

Be alert against people trying to 'destabilise' community: Akal Takht Jathedar to Sikhs

Days after a brawl between the SGPC task force and members of some Sikh organisations over missing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday cautioned people against those trying to destabilise the...

Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in Delhi: NITI Aayog

Urgent actions have been taken by the Centre on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including an increase in the overall ICU beds from 3,500 to 6,000 in the next few days, said Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Tuesday. A further 537 new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020