Left Menu
Development News Edition

British PM tells ministers an EU deal is far from certain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top ministers on Tuesday it was far from certain that a trade agreement would be reached with the European Union and that time was running "very short", his spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:07 IST
British PM tells ministers an EU deal is far from certain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top ministers on Tuesday it was far from certain that a trade agreement would be reached with the European Union and that time was running "very short", his spokesman said. "The PM said that his position hasn't changed: the UK is keen to secure a deal with the EU, but not at the cost of our core principles around sovereignty and control over our laws, borders, money – and our fish," the spokesman told reporters.

"Significant issues remain, particularly on the so-called level playing field and fisheries. We are working hard to find solutions which fully respect UK sovereignty, but it is far from certain that an agreement will prove possible and time is now very short."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan Univ...

5 held for deposit-treble scheme

Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Tuesday for allegedly duping people into investing in a sham finance company by promising to triple their deposits within half year, police said. The five were nabbed from t...

Be alert against people trying to 'destabilise' community: Akal Takht Jathedar to Sikhs

Days after a brawl between the SGPC task force and members of some Sikh organisations over missing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday cautioned people against those trying to destabilise the...

Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in Delhi: NITI Aayog

Urgent actions have been taken by the Centre on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including an increase in the overall ICU beds from 3,500 to 6,000 in the next few days, said Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Tuesday. A further 537 new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020