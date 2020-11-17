Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru to swear in new president to calm anger, markets buoyed

Sagasti's appointment appeared to calm tensions, though a deep mistrust of the country's politicians still remains and on Monday night, hundreds of people marched in the capital Lima, with calls for a new constitution and "justice for the fallen". "I think that Sagasti is someone that gives democratic guarantees, that can get a transition towards a new government that will be adequate," said one protester, Paloma Carpio.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:12 IST
Peru to swear in new president to calm anger, markets buoyed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim president on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last week. Sagasti, a legislator from the centrist Purple Party, will be sworn in at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) to fulfill a government mandate until July next year, which would include holding a new presidential election scheduled for April 11.

The Andean nation has been shaken since the abrupt ouster in an impeachment trial of popular leader Martin Vizcarra last Monday. His successor, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after two young people died in protests against his government. Sagasti's appointment appeared to calm tensions, though a deep mistrust of the country's politicians still remains and on Monday night, hundreds of people marched in the capital Lima, with calls for a new constitution and "justice for the fallen".

"I think that Sagasti is someone that gives democratic guarantees, that can get a transition towards a new government that will be adequate," said one protester, Paloma Carpio. Jose Murguia, also protesting, was less convinced.

"Quite frankly, it's the same rubbish. The mask has changed but everything is all the same," he said. Sagasti, 76, an engineer and former World Bank official, said on Monday night that he was considering names for ministers in his government and did not rule out including members of the cabinets of centrist predecessors Vizcarra and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

"If they are people with experience, integrity and the desire to work, I think we would do wrong to leave them aside," Sagasti told local television station Canal N. Sagasti will be Peru's fourth president in less than three years, after the departures of Vizcarra and Merino, and the resignation of Kuczynski in 2018 on allegations of corruption.

Peru's sol currency reacted positively to the news, rising around 0.95% on Tuesday, on track for its biggest daily percentage rise in seven months, after it came under pressure over the last week. The country's sovereign bonds also edged up.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Pfizer Inc didnt conspire with anyone to delay release of efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.The e...

Dutch PM Rutte: coronavirus lockdown to continue into December

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said most of the countrys current coronavirus lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December, despite a recent decline in the number of new cases.Its nice what weve achieved toge...

American, British Airways, oneworld to trial COVID-19 tests

American Airlines, British Airways, and the oneworld alliance will launch a coronavirus testing trial this month aimed at convincing the U.S. and UK governments to introduce testing so that transatlantic travel can restart. BA was operating...

US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalias al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organisation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020