Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis attacks Cong for `becoming part of' Gupkar alliance

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticised the Congress for `becoming part' of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress will have to give answer if it forms alliance with such "fissiparous" forces, Fadnavis said. "The agenda of all these people is to restore Article 370.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:20 IST
Fadnavis attacks Cong for `becoming part of' Gupkar alliance

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday criticised the Congress for `becoming part' of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir. Alleging that the grouping's agenda is to restore the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in J&K, he claimed that this has "exposed" the Congress.

The Congress had asserted on Tuesday that it was not a part of the Gupkar Alliance. Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the PAGD has the PDP, National Conference, People's Conference, CPI(M), People's United Front, Panthers Party and Awami National Conference as its members.

"And along with these parties, the Congress too has become a part of it. We want to ask a question to the Congress whether it supports the PAGD's agenda?" Fadnavis said. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah had said that Article 370 will be restored with the help of China, the BJP leader alleged.

Abdullah's party had denied last month that he had made any such statement. Fadnavis also claimed that another leader of the alliance, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, had said that India's tricolour will not be allowed to be hoisted in Kashmir.

Mufti earlier this month had said she will hold the tricolour and the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir together, adding that as an MLA she had reaffirmed her faith in the J-K Constitution and the sovereignty and integrity of India as both are inseparable. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had last month said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the national flag till the constitutional changes effected in August 2019 are rolled back.

"(Mufti said) that tricolour will not be respected. The Congress is forming alliance with this Mehbooba Mufti," Fadnavis alleged.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly further claimed that the alliance's agenda is to fight the battle for Kashmir along with pro-Pakistani and separatist forces. The Congress will have to give answer if it forms alliance with such "fissiparous" forces, Fadnavis said.

"The agenda of all these people is to restore Article 370. I want to tell them clearly that no power in the world can restore Article 370. And if someone tries, the people of India will not let them do that," he said. PTI ENM KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...

New York settles with NRA over illegal insurance sales deceiving members

The National Rifle Association agreed to a five-year ban on doing insurance business in New York state and will pay a 2.5 million civil fine to settle charges it offered insurance to members without a license and concealed how it routinely ...

Mathura temple case: Next hearing on December 10

A district court here on Wednesday fixed December 10 as the next date for hearing into a petition seeking the removal of a mosque near a temple which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court pushed the hearing to ...

Europe has half of world's 4M new virus cases but sees hope

Europe made up almost half of the worlds 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10 per cent fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020