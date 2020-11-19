EU foreign ministers to discuss further measures against Belarus - Germany

EU foreign ministers to discuss further measures against Belarus - GermanyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:29 IST
European Union foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions against the Belarusian authorities at their meeting on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
"The Belarusian authorities are obviously not prepared to start a dialogue with the opposition," Maas said.
"We have not registered any constructive reaction from Minsk so far, so we will discuss how we can raise the pressure," he said. "And we can certainly raise pressure by focussing more strongly on the powerful circles around (President Alexander) Lukashenko."
- READ MORE ON:
- Minsk
- Belarusian
- Maas
- Heiko Maas
- German
ALSO READ
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers discuss energy, fight against coronavirus
EU prepares to slap Belarusian President with post-vote sanctions
Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers discuss plans for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production
Belarusian police detain doctors ahead of anti-government rally
Belarusian police detain dozens of doctors ahead of anti-government rally