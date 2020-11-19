Indira Gandhi's contribution towards nation building will always be remembered: Naidu

Indira Gandhi's contribution towards nation building will always be remembered: NaiduPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:48 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, saying her contribution towards nation building will always be remembered
Born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad, she was the prime minister between January 1966 and March 1977, and January 1980 and October 1984
"My tributes to former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary today. Her contribution towards nation building will be always remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
- READ MORE ON:
- Naidu
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Smt Indira Gandhi
- Secretariat
- Indira Gandhi
ALSO READ
'Avadhanam' contributes to Telugu language’s glorious tradition: VP Naidu
Naidu urges linguists, writers to put in extra efforts to preserve, promote mother tongue
Naidu urges new generation to learn from life of lord Ram
VP Naidu asks new generation to learn from life and virtues of Lord Rama
Naidu greets people of Uttarakhand on state foundation day