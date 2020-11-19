Indira Gandhi's contribution towards nation building will always be remembered: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, saying her contribution towards nation building will always be remembered

Born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad, she was the prime minister between January 1966 and March 1977, and January 1980 and October 1984

"My tributes to former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary today. Her contribution towards nation building will be always remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.