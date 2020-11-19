Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to prepare new round of Belarus sanctions - diplomats

The EU has already imposed a series of travel bans and asset freezes on a number of Belarusian officials in protest over an Aug. 9 presidential election the West says was rigged and over President Alexander Lukashenko's violent crackdown on opponents. The new sanctions are expected to target more senior officials and also entities that finance Lukashenko and his government, the diplomats said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:23 IST
EU to prepare new round of Belarus sanctions - diplomats

European Union foreign ministers agreed to push ahead on Thursday with a new round of sanctions on Belarus that could be ready in weeks, two EU diplomats said. The EU has already imposed a series of travel bans and asset freezes on a number of Belarusian officials in protest over an Aug. 9 presidential election the West says was rigged and over President Alexander Lukashenko's violent crackdown on opponents.

The new sanctions are expected to target more senior officials and also entities that finance Lukashenko and his government, the diplomats said. "There was unanimous political agreement among the EU's 27 governments for more sanctions," one EU diplomat told Reuters after the meeting, which was held by video conference.

"We must stop this crime against democracy." The EU first hit 40 Belarus officials with sanctions on Oct. 2 and has since expanded the number of people targeted.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the vote she says she won, urged EU leaders this week to impose "targeted financial sanctions against people... who are in the pockets of Lukashenko". Police in Minsk used tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators last Sunday, on the 14th straight weekend of protests since the disputed election that Lukashenko says he won by a landslide.

EU governments are looking for ways to increase pressure on the Belarusian leadership, which has the backing of Russia, to end its crackdown and enter into dialogue with the opposition. The death last week of a 31-year-old anti-government protester, after what demonstrators said was a severe beating by security forces, has further galvanised EU support for the Belarusian opposition.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Catalonia eases COVID restrictions but keeps curfew, including for Christmas

Spains Catalonia region will allow bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas to reopen from Monday, gradually easing some of the restrictions put in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, although a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains.Gather...

For England's top clubs, Grealish is the one that got away

Given Jack Grealishs status as English soccers new superstar, its strange how reluctant national team coach Gareth Southgate was to place his trust in a midfielder many are now understandably comparing to Paul Gascoigne. The same can be sai...

Farmers protesting against agri laws to take highway route to Delhi on Nov 26

Farmers who are protesting against three new farm laws will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the national capital as part of their Delhi Chalo march call. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AIKSC...

DCM Shriram ties up with Tata Trusts on menstrual hygiene

DCM Shriram on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Trusts for raising awareness about the menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls and women in and around its four sugar units in Uttar Pradesh. The company has been working on health an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020