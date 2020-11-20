Top Senate Democrat says Republican McConnell has agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. "Last night, they’ve agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 01:44 IST
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported.
"Last night, they've agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet. "So there's been a little bit of a breakthrough in that McConnell's folks are finally sitting down and talking to us."
McConnell's office did not immediately return a call to Reuters. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden expressed hope that Republicans in the U.S. Congress would be more inclined to move forward on COVID-19 relief legislation after President Donald Trump leaves office in January.
Democrats have proposed a $2.2 trillion spending package, while Senate Republicans have sought repeatedly to move a much narrower $500 billion bill, only to be blocked by Democrats, who say the legislation is inadequate.
ALSO READ
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of U.S. Senate majority
Republicans on track to dash Democratic hopes of U.S. Senate majority
Republicans break with Trump over push to halt vote count
EXCLUSIVE-Republicans seeking to raise at least $60 mln to fund Trump legal challenges -sources
EXCLUSIVE-Republicans seeking to raise at least $60 mln to fund Trump legal challenges -sources