Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia confirms Biden's victory in state as it completes hand audit of ballots

An audit was launched after unofficial results showed Biden leading Republican President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. "The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election," the secretary of state's office said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 07:26 IST
Georgia confirms Biden's victory in state as it completes hand audit of ballots

Georgia confirmed Democratic President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election in the state as it completed a hand audit of ballots on Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. An audit was launched after unofficial results showed Biden leading Republican President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

"The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election," the secretary of state's office said in a statement on Thursday evening. Raffensperger, a Republican, is expected to formally certify Biden's victory on Friday, despite pressure from Trump, who has claimed without evidence that there were widespread irregularities and fraud in states that he lost to Biden, including Georgia.

Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. Raffensperger told a local TV station that the Trump campaign had not produced evidence to back up its claims of fraud in the state.

“We have not seen any evidence they have given us, anything that supports - it just doesn’t show up,” Raffensperger told WSB-TV. Trump's campaign can still request a recount in Georgia after the results are certified because the margin of victory was less than 0.5%.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We must start winning, says Corica as Asian Champions League exit looms

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his team needs to defeat two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors if they are to retain any hope of reaching the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after going a third straight game in the competition w...

South Australia state lockdown triggered by a "lie", restrictions to be eased

South Australias drastic six-day lockdown was triggered by a lie to contact tracers from a single individual and restrictions across the state would now be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday.The shock announce...

EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests - source

Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform, a senior official at the U.S. social media giant told Reuters.Facebook complied wi...

Taiwan says U.S. environment protection head Wheeler to visit

The Cabinet-level head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will visit Taiwan, the islands premier said on Friday, in what will be the third visit by a senior U.S. official since August.China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020